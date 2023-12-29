Innova Captab share price hits 20% upper circuit after listing at marginal premium
Innova Captab share price today opened on NSE at ₹452.10 apiece, delivering a marginal premium of ₹4.10 per share to the lucky allottees.
Innova Captab share price today opened on NSE at a marginal premium of ₹4.10 per share. However, the stock witnessed strong buying interest post listing and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹542.50 apiece on NSE. While scaling to this intraday high, Innova Captab share price was locked in the 20 percent upper circuit within an hour of share listing. The newly listed stock touched the 20 percent upper circuit on the BSE as well.
