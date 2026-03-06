Subscribe

Innovision IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP ahead of ₹323 crore offer launch on Tuesday

Innovision IPO is a book build issue that combines a fresh issue of nearly 47 lakh shares to raise 255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.4 lakh shares aggregating to 67.84 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Mar 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Innovision IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 10. (an AI-generated image)
Innovision IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 10. (an AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Innovision IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of manpower services provider company Innovision is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 10, and will remain open till Thursday, March 12. Innovision IPO price band is set at 521 to 548 per share. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 13, while the stock is proposed to debut on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, March 17.

Advertisement

Innovision IPO: 10 key things from RHP

The IPO will open next week. Here are the 10 key things that investors should know about the issue from the RHP:

1. Innovision IPO details

The book build issue combines a fresh issue of nearly 47 lakh shares to raise 255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.4 lakh shares aggregating to 67.84 crore.

2. Innovision IPO book-running lead managers and registrar

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the Innovision IPO.

3. Selling shareholders in the OFS

Lt Col Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the promoters selling shareholders in the OFS.

4. Objects of the offer

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for the payment of certain borrowings, funding of working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement
Also Read | SEDEMAC Mech IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

5. Innovision business

The company provides manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training to our clients across India. As of January 15, 2026, it has operations in 23 states and 5 union territories.

6. Innovision's financial performance

The company's profit in FY23 was nearly 9 crore, which rose to 10.3 crore in FY24, and to 29 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations in FY23 was 255.56 crore, in FY24 510.3 crore, and in FY25 it was 893.1 crore.

7. Innovision's promoters

Lt Col Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the promoters of the company.

Lt Col Randeep Hundal, 49, is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, while Uday Pal Singh, 48, is the Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Advertisement

8. Innovision's peers

Innovision Limited, Krystal Integrated Services Limited, Updater Services Limited, SIS Limited, Quess Corp Limited, and Highway Infrastructure Ltd are some of the company's listed industry peers.

9. Security services industry outlook

According to the RHP, the Indian security services (manned security) market was valued at 547 billion in 2019 and reached 988 billion by 2024, representing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2024. Furthermore, the market is projected to reach 1,716 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2029.

10. Manpower-intensive business is a key risk

The company's businesses are manpower intensive, and its inability to attract and retain skilled manpower could have an adverse impact on the company's growth, business and financial condition.

Advertisement

Read all IPO-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsInnovision IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP ahead of ₹323 crore offer launch on Tuesday
Advertisement
Read Next Story