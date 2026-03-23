Innovision share price hits 20% lower circuit after weak listing amid stock market crash

Innovision share price hit 20% lower circuit after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Innovision IPO listing date was today, 23 March 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

Innovision shares were listed at ₹466 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 10.21% to its issue price of ₹519 per share. On NSE, the stock debuted with a 9.88% discount at ₹467.70 apiece.

Selling in Innovision shares intensified and the stock touched 20% lower circuit at ₹372.80 apiece on the BSE, falling more than 28% from its issue price.

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Innovision IPO listing comes amid a weak sentiment in the equity market. The Indian stock market crashed on Monday, following a slump in global markets, as the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East spooked investors.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, cracked more than 2.5% each, while the Bank Nifty slipped over 3%.

The listing of Innovision shares were in-line with the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the debut. Innovision IPO GMP today signaled a listing with over 17% discount to the issue price.

About Innovision IPO The bidding for Innovision IPO commenced on March 10, and its closing date was extended till March 17. The IPO allotment date was March 20, and Innovision IPO listing date was today, March 23, Monday.

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Innovision operates in manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development, with a diversified presence across 23 states and five union territories. The company operates in a highly competitive and fragmented space, which may limit valuation upside in the near term.

Innovision IPO price band was revised lower to ₹494 to ₹519 per share, and the issue was subscribed 3.32 times in total.

The company aims to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to repay certain borrowings, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Innovision IPO registrar.

At 2:20 PM, Innovision share price was at ₹372.80 apiece on the BSE, down 20.00% from its listing price, and lower by 28.17% from its issue price.