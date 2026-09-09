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Innovision share price jumps 18% after bagging NHAI toll collection contract in Madhya Pradesh

Innovision share price rose 18% after receiving a Letter of Award from NHAI for user fee collection at Pachwara Fee Plaza in Madhya Pradesh, worth 24.52 crore. The company also secured an additional contract for fee collection on NH-3 valued at 219.07 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Sep 2026, 12:23 PM IST
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Innovision share price jumps 18% after bagging NHAI toll collection contract in Madhya Pradesh
Innovision share price jumps 18% after bagging NHAI toll collection contract in Madhya Pradesh(Photo: AI generated )
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Innovision share price jumped 18% on Wednesday, 9 September, after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at Pachwara Fee Plaza on NH-39 in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest order is worth 24.52 crore and covers user fee collection at the fee plaza for the four-laning of the Jhansi-Khajuraho section of NH-39. The contract also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items. The order is to be executed over a period of one year.

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In a separate order, Innovision has been appointed as a user fee collection agency for the IDTL A and IDTL B fee plazas for the six-laning of the Indore-Dewas section of NH-3 in Madhya Pradesh. The contract, awarded through competitive bidding via e-tender, has a total commercial consideration of 219.07 crore and is also valid for one year.

The company said both orders were awarded by domestic entities and that no promoter, promoter group or group company has any interest in the entities awarding the contracts.

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Innovision’s recent NHAI order wins

The latest contracts add to a series of NHAI orders secured by Innovision in recent months.

Earlier this month, the company received an LoA worth 48.25 crore for user fee collection at Mangapatnam Fee Plaza on NH-67 in Andhra Pradesh. The contract covers the Tadipatri-Jammalamadugu route via Muddanur and includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and the replenishment of consumable items.

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In August, Innovision secured another NHAI contract worth 30.36 crore for user fee collection at Manambadi Fee Plaza on the Sethiyathope-Cholapauram section of NH-36 in Tamil Nadu. The order also includes maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and replenishment of consumables.

The latest contract wins strengthen Innovision’s order pipeline and expand its presence across highway fee-collection projects in multiple states.

Innovision share price performance

The stock has gained 8.48% in the past week and 10.42% over the last two weeks. However, it has declined 1.41% in the past month and 4.70% over the last three months.

Innovision share price today opened at 271.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 296 per share, and an intraday low of 265 apiece.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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