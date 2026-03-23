Innovision share price makes muted debut, lists at 10% discount to IPO price

Innovision share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, March 23. The stock listed at 10% discount to the IPO price of ₹519 per share.

Innovision share price opened at ₹466 on BSE and ₹467 on NSE. This means that the IPO allottees made a loss of 10% over the Innovision IPO listing.

The listing of Innovision IPO exceeded the market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the GMP of Innovision IPO was ₹-92, which indicated estimated listing price of ₹427.

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Innovision IPO details The mainboard IPO opened on March 10, with its closing date extended to March 17, while the allotment was finalized on March 20. The Innovision Limited IPO is set to list today, March 23 (Monday), on both the BSE and the NSE.

The price band for the Innovision IPO was revised downward to ₹494– ₹519 per share.

The issue was subscribed 3.32 times overall, according to NSE data. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion saw 58% subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 8.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was booked 13.75 times.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹51 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings, ₹119 crore will be deployed towards working capital needs, and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

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Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

Innovision operates in manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development, with a diversified presence across 23 states and five union territories. However, analysts have highlighted that the company operates in a highly competitive and fragmented space, which may limit valuation upside in the near term.

The company reported a profit of ₹29 crore for the fiscal year, marking a 182.5% jump from ₹10.3 crore in the previous year, while revenue grew 75% to ₹893.1 crore from ₹510.3 crore.

For the six months ended September 2025, Innovision recorded a profit of ₹20 crore on revenue of ₹480 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.