Inox Green Energy Services share price jumps 15% after this acquisition update — buy, sell or hold? Experts' view

Shares of Inox Wind Energy Solutions Ltd have been on an uptrend since the early morning dealing. The renewable energy stock extended its early morning gain and touched an intraday high of ₹131.80 per share on the NSE, clocking an intraday gain of over 15%. Inox Green Energy Services share price today opened upside at ₹117.04 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹131.80 per share on the NSE.

According to market experts, Inox Green Energy Solutions Ltd share price is skyrocketing today as the company has declared an acquisition of Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business worth ₹550 crore. They also believe that soaring crude oil prices boost demand for renewable energy companies, and the company is benefiting from this. They see more upside in the stock and have advised shareholders to hold for a one-month target of up to ₹170.

Why are Inox Green Energy Solutions shares skyrocketing? Speaking on the reasons that are fueling Inox Green Energy Solutions shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research at KC Securities, said, “Inox Green Energy Solutions Ltd is a green energy company, which has announced the CAPEX expansion by acquiring Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business worth ₹550 crore. Apart from this, crude oil prices are at elevated levels, which has created demand for the renewable energy companies. Inox Green Energy Solutions, being a renewable energy company, is reaping the benefit of higher crude oil prices as well.”

Inox Green Energy Solutions' share price target Expecting the upside to continue further, Mahesh Ojha said, “Existing shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹116 for the immediate targets of ₹146 and ₹155.”

On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Fresh investors are advised to buy above ₹135 for the upside targets of ₹160 and ₹170. However, they must maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹115, while taking any fresh position in the scrip.”

Inox Green Energy Solutions acquisition news In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the renewable energy company declared full payment of ₹550 crore for acquiring Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business, saying, "Inox Green Energy Solutions Limited ("Inox Green"), India's leading listed renewable operations and maintenance ("O&M") service provider and part of the INOXGFL Group, has on October 6, 2026 completed the payment for the transfer of the wind O&M business of Wind World India Limited (“WWIL”). The payment has been made through Inox Green’s subsidiary Vibhav Energy Private Limited (“VEPL”) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement (“BTA”) executed between VEPL and WWIL. This landmark transaction represents one of the most significant deals in India’s renewable O&M sector."

WWIL's O&M business will be transferred to VEPL as a going concern, in accordance with the terms of the BTA and the Resolution Plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Inox Green will own a 75% stake in VEPL post-completion of the transfer and implementation of the Resolution Plan, enabling line-by-line consolidation of the transferred business’s financials. The total consideration for the transaction, inclusive of taxes, is ₹550 crore.