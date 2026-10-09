Inox Green Energy Services share price jumps 15% after this acquisition update — buy, sell or hold? Experts' view

Shares of Inox Wind Energy Solutions Ltd have been on an uptrend since the early morning dealing. The renewable energy stock extended its early morning gain and touched an intraday high of ₹131.80 per share on the NSE, clocking an intraday gain of over 15%. Inox Green Energy Services share price today opened upside at ₹117.04 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹131.80 per share on the NSE.

Advertisement

According to market experts, Inox Green Energy Solutions Ltd share price is skyrocketing today as the company has declared an acquisition of Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business worth ₹550 crore. They also believe that soaring crude oil prices boost demand for renewable energy companies, and the company is benefiting from this. They see more upside in the stock and have advised shareholders to hold for a one-month target of up to ₹170.

Why are Inox Green Energy Solutions shares skyrocketing? Speaking on the reasons that are fueling Inox Green Energy Solutions shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research at KC Securities, said, “Inox Green Energy Solutions Ltd is a green energy company, which has announced the CAPEX expansion by acquiring Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business worth ₹550 crore. Apart from this, crude oil prices are at elevated levels, which has created demand for the renewable energy companies. Inox Green Energy Solutions, being a renewable energy company, is reaping the benefit of higher crude oil prices as well.”

Advertisement

Inox Green Energy Solutions' share price target Expecting the upside to continue further, Mahesh Ojha said, “Existing shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹116 for the immediate targets of ₹146 and ₹155.”

On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Fresh investors are advised to buy above ₹135 for the upside targets of ₹160 and ₹170. However, they must maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹115, while taking any fresh position in the scrip.”

Inox Green Energy Solutions acquisition news In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the renewable energy company declared full payment of ₹550 crore for acquiring Wind World India's 4.5 GW O&M business, saying, "Inox Green Energy Solutions Limited ("Inox Green"), India's leading listed renewable operations and maintenance ("O&M") service provider and part of the INOXGFL Group, has on October 6, 2026 completed the payment for the transfer of the wind O&M business of Wind World India Limited (“WWIL”). The payment has been made through Inox Green’s subsidiary Vibhav Energy Private Limited (“VEPL”) pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement (“BTA”) executed between VEPL and WWIL. This landmark transaction represents one of the most significant deals in India’s renewable O&M sector."

Advertisement

WWIL's O&M business will be transferred to VEPL as a going concern, in accordance with the terms of the BTA and the Resolution Plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Inox Green will own a 75% stake in VEPL post-completion of the transfer and implementation of the Resolution Plan, enabling line-by-line consolidation of the transferred business’s financials. The total consideration for the transaction, inclusive of taxes, is ₹550 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).