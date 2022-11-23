Inox Green Energy shares make a weak debut, list at discount2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Inox Green Energy IPO comprised fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹370 crore and OFS of stocks aggregating to ₹370 crore
Shares of Inox Green Energy Services made a weak market debut on Wednesday with the stock listing at ₹60 apiece on the NSE, a discount of more than 7% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹65 per share. On the BSE, Inox Green Energy shares started trading at ₹60.5 apiece.