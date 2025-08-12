INOX Green share price jumps after inking 182 MW wind project. Check details

Inox Green Energy share price rose by almost 5% during Tuesday's trading session following the company's signing of a deal with one of India’s major conglomerates for the complete operations and maintenance (O&M) of 182 MW of existing wind projects within its renewable energy division.

The projects, situated across various locations in Western India, are linked to Inox Green’s shared infrastructure. The agreement includes upgrading from limited-scope to full O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the early renewal of full O&M for an additional 100 MW. The contract will cover the entire remaining lifespan of the project.

"We are thrilled to reveal the signing of comprehensive O&M contracts for 182 MW with the renewable division of one of India’s largest conglomerates. This represents a significant milestone for us, as the signing brings our complete fleet with this prestigious customer back under our management," stated SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green.

"This demonstrates the evolving dynamics within the wind O&M sector and reinforces the confidence that our customers are placing in our enhanced capabilities,” he continued.

A board meeting for Inox Green is set for August 14, 2025, to review, approve, and document the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Inox Green Energy share price today Inox Green Energy share price today opened at ₹158 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹163.40 per share, and an intraday low of ₹157.95 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One,Inox Green Energy share prices are showing strong traction in today's session, after holding on to key support levels of 200DSMA since last three sessions, the positive momentum could continue towards 170 with 153 remains a key support.

