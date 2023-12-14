Inox India IPO: Here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
INOX India IPO GMP today price or grey market premium was ₹400, which meant shares were trading at the premium price of ₹400.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India will open for subscription on December 14 and will close on December 18. It is a book-built issue of ₹1,459.32 crores and is entirely an offer for sale of 2.21 crore shares.
