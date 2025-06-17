INOX India share price recovers from today's low after receipt of orders worth ₹373 crore

Shares of INOX India rebounded from day's low to trade marginally higher following the announcement of multiple order wins worth ₹373 crore. The stock of the technology solutions firm also defied the weak sentiment in the Indian stock market today amid Middle East tensions and ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome later this week.

INOX India in an exchange filing today said that it has received orders worth ₹373 crore in the current fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) so far. These orders span across business segments of industrial gas, cryo-scientific solutions, LNG and Beverage Kegs.

The order split includes ₹151 crore in the cryo-scientific solutions segment, ₹141 crore in the industrial gas segment, and ₹71 crore in the LNG segment.

INOX Wind said that it has secured a 'major' contract from ITER for the repair of Cryostat Thermal Shield. A major order is worth ₹100-150 crore.

Commenting on the orders received, Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, INOX India Limited, said, “These orders reinforce our position as a trusted global partner for critical cryogenic solutions. Besides our growing presence across segments and markets, we are equally excited about the growing applications and use-cases for cryogenic solutions, especially in the clean energy space. The positive impact created by our solutions, inspires us to raise the bar of cryogenic excellence. We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative cryogenic equipment to customers worldwide.”

INOX Wind stock trades higher Following the order win update, INOX India stock rebounded from day's low, rising to a high of ₹1219.95 apiece. As of 2.40 pm, INOX India share price was trading at ₹1186, up 0.29%. At the same time, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 81,560 level.

In the last one year, Inox Wind stock has lost nearly 12%< However, on a year-to-date and three-month basis, its stock performance has been encouraging, with the scrip gaining as much as 7% and 21%, respectively.