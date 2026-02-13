Inox Wind Q3 Results 2026: Standalone net profit more than doubles, revenue up 17%

Inox Wind Q3 Results 2026: Renewable energy company Inox Wind announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26) on Friday, February 13.

The company's standalone net profit soared 115% to ₹126.33 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹58.58 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total income increased around 17% to ₹1104 crore in the qaurter under review from ₹945.5 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidate basis, net profit rose just 14% to ₹127 crore in Q3Y26 versus ₹111 crore in Q3FY25. Meanwhile, total income advanced 24% to ₹1,238 crore from ₹995 crore in year ago period.

On the operational front, EBITDA was also up 39% to ₹313 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹226 crore in December 2025 quarter.

For the nine months ending December 2025 (9MFY26), the net profit rose 39% to ₹345 crore as against ₹247 crore in 9MFY25. Meanwhile, total income in the period under review came in at ₹3,263 crore, up 36% from ₹2,391 crore in 9MFY25.

The company said it delivered “one of the strongest ever quarterly financial and operational performance”, supported by robust execution and a strengthening order pipeline. During Q3 FY26, it executed 252 MW of capacity and reported a well-diversified order book of around 3.2 GW.

It said that in FY26 so far, Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has secured multiple orders aggregating to nearly 600 MW from a wide range of customers, including Aditya Birla, Amplus/Gentari, Jakson, First Energy and Leap Green, among others. In addition, the company highlighted its partnership with KP Energy to jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind projects across India.

Separately, it said the proposed scheme involving the demerger of the substation business from Inox Green and its subsequent merger into Inox Renewable Solutions has reached the final stages of hearing before the Hon’ble NCLT Ahmedabad.

Employee Stock Option Grant Furthermore, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, acting under the authority of the Inox Wind – Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (“Scheme”), approved the grant of 1,83,000 stock options. Upon exercise, these options will be converted into an equivalent number of equity shares of the company.

The options have been issued at a 50% discount to the closing market price of the company’s equity shares on the NSE as on February 12, 2026, translating into an exercise price of ₹109.32 per share.