comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 14:34:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.2 1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.25 -0.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.7 -0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.2 1.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,491 0.5%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Inox Wind share price gains more than 11% scaling 52-week high as NTPC REL commissions 50MW wind project
Back Back

Inox Wind share price gains more than 11% scaling 52-week high as NTPC REL commissions 50MW wind project

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market today- Inox Wind share price gained more than 11% scaling 52 week highs on Monday as NTPC REL commissions 50MW wind project. Inox Wind has completed 143 MW supplies during first half FY24. Inox wind CEO expects 330 MW supplies during H2 and also achieving a net debt free status .

Inox Wind Ltd Premium
Inox Wind Ltd

Inox Wind Ltd gained more than 11% in intraday trades on Monday scaling 52 week highs. The move was propelled NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), the customer of Inox Wind Ltd announcing the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat. 

Inox Wind has supplied and installed the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with 113-meter rotor diameter and 92m hub height, Further Inox Wind’s subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, will provide comprehensive O&M (operations and maintenance) services for the lifetime of the project (25 years). It is the first project of NTPC REL and the first capacity in India declared commercial under new Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) and General Network Access (GNA) Regime, said Inox Wind in its filings to the exchange.

Inox Wind share price has gained more than 80% during last one year as Inox Wind continues its financial turnaround trajectory.

Also Read- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Rises 200% in FY24

The company had reported cash profit in the recently concluded Q2 following its break-even performance at the Ebitda level during Q1 of the current fiscal year. Kailash Tarachandani, Chief Executive Officer in the investors call post Q2 results had said that Inox Wind’s Q2 outstanding performance is noteworthy, especially considering that the second quarter is typically subdued within the industry due to the countrywide impact on the monsoon season.

For the quarter on a consolidated basis, Inox Wind reported revenue of Rs. 384.4 crores in Q2FY24 versus Rs. 111.9 crores during Q2FY23, an increase of 250% year over year. Earnings befoe Interest Tax Depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at Rs. 69.7 crores during Q2FY24 versus Ebitda loss of Rs. 18.7 crores in Q2 FY23. Company had reported cash profit of Rs. 4.7 crores during Q2FY24 versus loss of Rs. 111.6 crores during Q2 FY23. For the half year ended 30th September on a consolidated basis, Inox Wind reported revenue of Rs. 729.4 crores in H1 FY24 versus Rs. 323.2 crores in H1 FY23. EBITDA of Rs. 104.6 crores in H1 FY24 versus EBITDA loss of Rs. 44.4 crores in H1 FY23.

Also Read- Gujarat Gas share price decline more than 1% on near-term volume concerns. Analysts cut their forward earnings estimates

Tarachandani had said that “I believe that the major increment in earnings will be reflected in the second half of the current financial year. We will have the supplies of our 3.3 mega watt turbines and complete the action on the strategic front to achieve a net debt free status"

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 02:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App