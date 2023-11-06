Inox Wind share price gains more than 11% scaling 52-week high as NTPC REL commissions 50MW wind project
Stock Market today- Inox Wind share price gained more than 11% scaling 52 week highs on Monday as NTPC REL commissions 50MW wind project. Inox Wind has completed 143 MW supplies during first half FY24. Inox wind CEO expects 330 MW supplies during H2 and also achieving a net debt free status .
Inox Wind Ltd gained more than 11% in intraday trades on Monday scaling 52 week highs. The move was propelled NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), the customer of Inox Wind Ltd announcing the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat.
