Inox Wind share price in focus on its offer for the rights issue of equity shares

Stock Market Today: Inox Wind share price remains in focus on Thursday as it announced its offer regarding the rights issue of equity shares. Inox Wind share price saw a positive opening on Thursday, though it corrected amid weakness in the Indian stock markets

Inox Wind Rights Issue of shares—details and record date Inox Wind, on 23 July 2025, announced its Letter of Offer for the Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. Inox Wind plans to issue up to 104,110,712 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs.10/- each, totaling Rs.1,249.33 Crores on a rights basis to qualifying shareholders.

Rights issue price—The rights issue is priced at Rs. 120/- per equity share, including a premium of Rs. 110/- per equity share. Eligible shareholders will receive 5 Rights Equity Shares for every 78 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the Record Date.

Record date for Inox Wind Rights issue—The record date for the rights issue has been set as Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

As per intimation by Inox Wind on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, "Inox Wind has proposed a rights issue of 10,41,10,712 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.1,249.33 crores on a rights basis to the eligible shareholders of the company. The rights issue is at a price of Rs. 120/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 110/- per equity share) in the ratio of 5 (five) rights equity shares for every 78 (seventy-eight) fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date, i.e., Tuesday, 29th July, 2025.

Inox Wind share price movement The Inox Wind share price opened at ₹166.95 on the BSE on Thursday post, slightly higher than the closing price of ₹165.60 on Wednesday amid weakness in the Indian stock markets. The Inox Wind share price, after seeing a positive opening, corrected thereafter as the benchmark indices also corrected, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3-0.4%.