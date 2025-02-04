Mint Market

Inox Wind share price jumps 25% in five straight sessions. Buy or sell?

  • Stock Market Today: Inox Wind's shares have skyrocketed by 25% over five consecutive sessions, driven by robust financial performance and favorable government policies in renewable energy. As the company gears up for significant growth, investors are left wondering: should they buy in or cash out?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated4 Feb 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Inox Wind Share price sees stella gains

Stock Market Today: Inox Wind Share price has gained 25% in five straight sessions. What is driving gains for the stocks and is it a stock to Buy or Sell?

Inox Wind share price movement

Inox Wind share price opened at 164.90, on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 2% higher than the previous close of 161.75. The Inox Wind thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 175.95 which translated into gains of more than 8%

Inox Wind share price from closing lows of 134.93 has risen to intraday highs of 175.95 today marking gains of more than 25% in past 5 sessions

Inox Wind Q3 Results

Supported by rising revenues from operations, Inox Wind Ltd. (IWL) had announced a multifold increase in consolidated net profit or Profit after tax (PAT) to 116.65 Crore crore on Friday. The net profit stood at 1.07 crore in the year ago quarter.

During the October–December period of 2023–24, the company's consolidated revenues increased 96% to 994 crore from 507 crore.

By the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Inox Wind's order book had grown to 3,286 MW, a 28% increase from 2,575 MW during the same period last year.

Inox Wind Analyst Views

Inox Wind 's subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., is India's only listed wind O&M services company, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities. It has a strong portfolio of ~ 3.5 GW and a multi-fold growth path ahead. The renewable energy company reported strong Q3 results in FY25, with revenue growth and CAPEX expansion. The company aims to execute its Ahmedabad plant in the next financial year and has a strong order book of 1.4 GW.

Looking beyond Inox Wind's fundamentals, the Government of India continues to award large renewable capacities, particularly in the hybrid / RTC / FDRE space, which bodes well for the demand for the wind sector. We continue to be fully geared to take advantage of this massive impending opportunity in the Indian renewable space over the next decade, added Srivastava

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

