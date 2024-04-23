Multibagger Inox Wind share price rises 5%: Board to consider issuing bonus shares on Thursday, 25th April, 2024
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Inox Wind share prices rose more than 5% on Tuesday as its Board meeting on Thursday, 25th April, 2024 is to consider issuing bonus shares
Multibagger Inox Wind Share prices rose more than 5% on Tuesday. In its release on Monday, post market hours, Inox Wind said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th April, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares to the shareholders of the company.
