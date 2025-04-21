Inox Wind share price surges over 6% after updates on India’s single largest wind order; details here

Inox Wind share price jumped over 6 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, April 21, after the company gave an update about the single largest wind order it had received earlier. Inox Wind share price opened at ₹166.60 against its previous close of ₹162.70 and jumped 6.21 per cent to the level of ₹172.80. Around 10:35 AM, the stock traded 4.12 per cent higher at ₹169.40.

Inox Wind: Update on 1,500 MW framework agreement with Purvah Green Private Ltd Through an exchange filing on Monday, April 21, Inox Wind said that the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

India’s leading wind energy solutions provider further said that it had received all the advances related to these projects, and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards.

"This order from Purvah Green Private Limited, a subsidiary of CESC Ltd., is the single largest wind order awarded by an IPP (independent power producer) in India to any wind OEM (original equipment manufacturer)," said Inox Wind.

"We are pleased to announce that we are now executing the entire 990 MW of the turnkey project for Purvah across multiple locations. We will commence the commissioning of the project in a phased manner starting FY26. This is a milestone order for Inox Wind from an esteemed customer, and we are confident of deepening our relationship further,” said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Inox Wind.

Inox Wind share price trend The stock has gained 18 per cent over the last year, hitting a 52-week low of ₹124.35 on June 5 and a 52-week high of ₹262.10 on September 23 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 4 per cent this month after an 8 per cent gain in March.

Read all market-related news here