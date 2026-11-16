Inox Wind shares crash: Why energy stock price is falling today? Tanks 9.17% post Q2, down 60% in 1 year - Still a buy?

Inox Wind share price today: Shares of Inox Wind Limited fell nearly 9.17% during Monday’s intraday trading session, days after the announcement of the second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27. Monday’s decline has come as the renewable energy stock has fallen 60% in one year.

The recent decline has come after Inox Wind reported lower-than expected profit numbers for Q2FY26. The company’s EBITDA margin came lower as it was impacted by commodity/raw material inflation and supply chain cost headwinds. The brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), in its latest report, also reduced Inox Wind share price target, but keep the rating unchanged.

Inox Wind share price outlook Inox Wind’s consolidated revenue came 7% above estimates, while EBITDA was 5% below expectations, according to MOFSL, lower EBITDA margin was due to commodity/raw material inflation and supply chain cost headwinds.

“We lower our FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates by 21%/14%, factoring in lower estimated deliveries and moderated EBITDA margins of 18%/19% (vs. management guidance of 20%),” read the brokerage report.

Inox Wind share price target Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹74 per share. “We reiterate our BUY rating, given attractive valuations, with a revised TP of INR74 per share (based on 20x FY28E EPS).”

Inox Wind Q2 result recap Inox Wind reported a 42% annual decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹69 crore in the September quarter due to higher expenses. Its total income also surged to ₹1,378 crore in the quarter from ₹1,162 crore a year ago. Its total expense rose to ₹1,275 crore in the quarter from ₹993 crore in the same period a year ago.