Inox Wind stock price opens in green, up over 3%. Here’s why

  • This order is for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and includes comprehensive turnkey execution and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning.

Shivangini
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Inox Wind share price was trading in the green, up 3 per cent at 9:50 am on July 9
Inox Wind share price was trading in the green, up 3 per cent at 9:50 am on July 9

Inox Wind share price surged by 5 per cent during the market opening on July 9, 2024, following the company's announcement of securing a significant order. The renewable energy solutions provider revealed that it had bagged a 200 MW order from a leading renewable C&I power producer, as per an exchange filing. This order is for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and includes comprehensive turnkey execution and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning.

Inox Wind stock price was trading in green, up 

The project, set to be executed across the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, marks a substantial addition to Inox Wind's order book. CEO Kailash Tarachandani expressed enthusiasm about the development, stating, "We are pleased to announce a large turnkey order for 200 MW. Inox Wind continues to be a preferred partner for renewable project developers given our capabilities and credentials to deliver large-scale wind projects. I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsInox Wind stock price opens in green, up over 3%. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

171.90
09:53 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.75 (1.03%)

Bharat Electronics

337.50
09:53 AM | 9 JUL 2024
3.35 (1%)

GAIL India

232.25
09:53 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.75 (0.76%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

296.40
09:53 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.85 (-0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CESC

188.30
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
16.25 (9.44%)

KRBL

336.80
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
28 (9.07%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

232.45
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.6 (6.21%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,023.30
09:45 AM | 9 JUL 2024
53.55 (5.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue