Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Inox Wind stock price opens in green, up over 3%. Here's why

Shivangini

  • This order is for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and includes comprehensive turnkey execution and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning.

Inox Wind share price was trading in the green, up 3 per cent at 9:50 am on July 9

Inox Wind share price surged by 5 per cent during the market opening on July 9, 2024, following the company's announcement of securing a significant order. The renewable energy solutions provider revealed that it had bagged a 200 MW order from a leading renewable C&I power producer, as per an exchange filing. This order is for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and includes comprehensive turnkey execution and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning.

The project, set to be executed across the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, marks a substantial addition to Inox Wind's order book. CEO Kailash Tarachandani expressed enthusiasm about the development, stating, "We are pleased to announce a large turnkey order for 200 MW. Inox Wind continues to be a preferred partner for renewable project developers given our capabilities and credentials to deliver large-scale wind projects. I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond."

