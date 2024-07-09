Inox Wind share price surged by 5 per cent during the market opening on July 9, 2024, following the company's announcement of securing a significant order. The renewable energy solutions provider revealed that it had bagged a 200 MW order from a leading renewable C&I power producer, as per an exchange filing. This order is for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and includes comprehensive turnkey execution and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project, set to be executed across the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, marks a substantial addition to Inox Wind's order book. CEO Kailash Tarachandani expressed enthusiasm about the development, stating, "We are pleased to announce a large turnkey order for 200 MW. Inox Wind continues to be a preferred partner for renewable project developers given our capabilities and credentials to deliver large-scale wind projects. I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

