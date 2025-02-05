Inox Wind’s 800% rally, a brutal crash and a rebound—what’s next?
Summary
- While government initiatives have propelled Inox Wind's stock to unprecedented heights, recent global economic shifts have raised concerns. Here is how Inox is positioning itself in the booming renewable energy market and what lies ahead for investors.
Inox Wind has been making headlines lately due to the steep fluctuations in its stock price. As one of the key players in India’s race towards renewable energy, its stock appreciated by more than 800% from about ₹27 apiece in 2023 to reach a peak of ₹254 per share in September 2024. However, this surge was followed by a sharp decline, wiping out nearly 50% of investor wealth in the subsequent months. In the past week, the stock has managed to recover about 25%.