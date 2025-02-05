Inox Wind’s 800% rally, a brutal crash and a rebound—what’s next?

Is the recovery here to stay?

Inox Wind has big plans for its future. Under the National Electricity Plan, India is slated to add approximately 80 GW wind power capacity over the next eight years. This provides visibility of more than ₹6 trillion revenues for wind OEMs, and Inox is working towards capturing a large slice of this fast-growing pie. Its capex plans include doubling Inox Green’s portfolio to 6 GW by FY26 and to 10 GW in the next two to three years while backward integrating through the purchase of cranes and transformer manufacturing to support margins. It also has plans to venture into solar power, which is expected to open up new opportunities in the higher-IRR hybrid projects.