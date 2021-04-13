INR vs USD: On account of record rise in COVID-19 crisis, FPIs fishing out money from the Indian equity markets and chances of lockdown looming around, the Indian Nation Rupee (INR) has today slipped at 75.35 per US Dollar (USD). According to currency experts, rupee may continue to feel the pressure and in current quarter Indian national currency may go up to 76 per USD levels.

Speaking on the reason for rupee slide against the American greenback; Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "The narrative is appearing quite dangerous for USD to INR. On one hand there is surge in daily COVID-19 cases and on the other there is talk of complete lockdown in Maharashtra. Add to that a strong US Dollar overseas and massive short positions in USD-INR forwards or futures due to carry trade. We have a risk of a massive short squeeze, unless RBI steps in."

On Rupee versus Dollar outlook Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at IIFL Securities said, "One of the major reasons for rupee falling to its 10 month low is FIIs fishing out money from the Indian equity markets. FIIs long-term holding is at record low and rising COVID-19 crisis has added further salt to the injuries of Indian National Rupee."

Asked about the INR vs US outlook Anuj Gupta of IIFL securities said, "In current quarter, rupee is expected to remain under pressure and it may go down further up to ₹76 per US Dollar levels."

