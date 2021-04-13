INR vs USD: Covid concerns drag rupee to 10-month low

Speaking on the reason for rupee slide against the American greenback; Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "The narrative is appearing quite dangerous for USD to INR. On one hand there is surge in daily COVID-19 cases and on the other there is talk of complete lockdown in Maharashtra. Add to that a strong US Dollar overseas and massive short positions in USD-INR forwards or futures due to carry trade. We have a risk of a massive short squeeze, unless RBI steps in."

