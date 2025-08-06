INR vs USD: Indian rupee falls to record low. Opportunity to buy IT stocks for short-term?

INR vs USD: The Indian rupee continues to hover at record low levels as risk-off sentiment deepened after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to raise tariffs on Indian goods.

The rupee slipped to its record low and closed 22 paise weaker at 87.88 against the US dollar on August 5, even as it witnessed a mild bounce back in trade today (August 6).

Indian Rupee appreciated by 15 paise to reach 87.73 against the US dollar in early trading on Wednesday, August 6, supported by a softer dollar.

According to forex traders, gains in the domestic currency were limited due to an increase in global Brent crude prices and continued outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). They added that markets remained cautious, awaiting clarity on the outcome of the US tariffs.

Indian Rupee likely to slide further amid Trump's tariffs Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Commodities Research| Mirae Asset Sharekhan, believes that the Indian currency is likely to slide as India-US trade deal uncertainty continues to dent domestic market sentiments.

“Weak tone in the domestic equities and FII outflows may further pressurise the rupee. However, overall weakness in the US Dollar amid rising odds of a rate cut by the Fed in September may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from ISM services PMI data from the US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹87.50 to ₹88.20,” he added.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, also believes that the Indian Rupee is likely to remain volatile and under pressure.

“Rupee traded weak at 87.80 as panic gripped markets following a late-evening post by the US President hinting at higher tariffs on India. Additionally, expectations that the US may pressure India to reduce Russian oil imports sparked fears of a higher import bill, pushing the rupee briefly below the 88.00 mark overnight. Some recovery was seen after the Ministry of External Affairs clarified India’s stance on crude purchases. However, the ongoing friction between the US and India on trade and energy is likely to keep the rupee volatile and under pressure. The rupee is expected to trade in the 87.40–88.25 range,” Trivedi said.

Is it an opportunity to invest in IT stocks? While a weak Indian rupee could inflate India's import bill and widen trade deficit, it could act as a positive news for the Indian IT sector, which earns a majority of its profits in the US dollar.

The question remains if investors should consider buying IT stocks despite the recent weakness in the counter to make short-term gains.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said that export-heavy sectors like IT benefit from a weaker rupee, making this a potential short-term opportunity to accumulate quality IT stocks at attractive valuations.

“The Indian rupee falling to a record low may appear concerning, but it opens a tactical window for investors. However, given the subdued quarterly results and cautious commentary from IT companies, investors should be selective, as there could still be some downside in the near term,” Kalantri said.

Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, believes that a weak rupee is an opportunity to invest not just IT sector but other export-heavy sectors like textile and pharma too.

“This is a good opportunity to invest in the export sector, particularly IT, Textile, Pharma & Gem& jewellery. However, Trump is expecting to impose more aggressive tariffs, but the weakness in the rupee may curb this impact on the exports. The value of exports from India to the US is approx $86.5 billion, which can be shrunk due to tariffs, but weakness in the rupee may curb this downward value of the export,” Gupta said.