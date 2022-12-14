INR vs USD rate today: Rupee jumps the most against US dollar in a month1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 03:52 PM IST
- The rupee jumped to 82.40 against the US dollar as compared to 82.80 in the previous session.
Indian government bond yields edged lower today while rupee jumped sharply against the US dollar after a cooler-than-expected rise in US consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 7.224%, after ending lower at 7.2658% on Tuesday. The rupee jumped to 82.40 against the US dollar as compared to 82.8050 in the previous session.