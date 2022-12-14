“With both WPI and CPI losing momentum, hopes of a pause from the RBI in coming meeting have likely risen. While we acknowledge that inflationary risks are receding, which could make the RBI more balanced in its inflation assessment, we are still tracking headline CPI around 6% in December, and momentum in core inflation staying somewhat sticky. Still, with CPI inflation returning within the target band, with international commodity prices down from their highs we expect headline inflation to fall further in the coming months. This should pave the path for the RBI to pause after delivering a final 25bp hike in February, which would take the repo rate to 6.50%," Barclays said in a note.