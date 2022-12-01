INR vs USD today: Rupee rises to 2-week high vs US dollar, bonds rally2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 08:43 PM IST
- At day's high, rupee rose to two-week highs of 80.99 vs US dollar
The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar while sovereign bonds rallied as global risk sentiment improved by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that were less hawkish than expected. The rupee finished higher at 81.22 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 81.42. At day's high, rupee rose to two-week highs of 80.99 before paring some gains.