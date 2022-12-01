“Fed Chair Powell in his speech gave a clear indication that the US central bank would slow down its pace of rate increases and hike rates by 50bps in the December policy. He said that as the Fed has already raised rates rapidly and it takes time for those to move the economy, it would make sense for officials to slow rate increases. Powell said that the Fed was entering a new phase of policy tightening where it would judge how high the rates should be. He also said he did not want to overtighten because cutting rates was something the Fed did not want to do soon. Overall the speech can be said to be leaning towards moderation in hawkishness going forward and this has brought a great sense of comfort to markets," IFA Global said in a note.