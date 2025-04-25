INR vs USD Today: Rupee falls seven paise to settle at 85.40 amid geopolitical tensions after Pahalgam terror attack

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 85.40 against the US dollar on Friday, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a negative trend in the domestic markets.

Advertisement

Forex traders said escalated geopolitical tensions, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir weighed on market sentiment.

Moreover, a muted trend in domestic equities and positive US dollar index dented investors' sentiment further.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.17 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.08 and the low of 85.65 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 85.40 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee gained 12 paise to close at 85.33 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid heightened geopolitical tensions and weak tone in the domestic markets. However, persistent FII inflows, overall weakness in the US dollar may prevent a sharp fall in the rupee. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 85 to 85.90," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, at least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir

The local unit dropped about 0.1% week-on-week.

The rupee's "inability" to rise above its key psychological level of 85 and month-end dollar payments "exacerbated" its downward move, a trader with a private bank said.

Indian stock markets dropped on Friday, significantly underperforming other Asian equity indexes on growing fears of further tensions with neighbouring Pakistan.

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India keeping a critical river water-sharing treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, among other steps.

There have been calls for and fears that India could conduct a military strike in Pakistani territory as it did in 2019.

Advertisement