INR vs USD today: Rupee jumps sharply against US dollar today, after biggest weekly gain in 4 years1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM IST
- The rupee had jumped 2% against the US dollar last week
The Indian rupee today extended last week's gains by rising to 80.51 against the US dollar . The rupee had closed at 80.79 against the greenback on Friday, after jumping 2% in the previous week, its biggest weekly gain in four years. The rupee got a boost amid a broader weakening of the dollar after lower-than-expected US inflation reading boosted expectations that US Federal Reserve will go for smaller-sized rate hikes in future.