Markets
Insiders are buying these five stocks amid the pullback
Equitymaster 7 min read 21 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Summary
- Insider buying may be an indication that executives believe their shares are undervalued or that positive developments are on the horizon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
My colleague and lead smallcap analyst at Equitymaster, Richa Agarwal, recently wrote this about insider buying amid this market correction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less