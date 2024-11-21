Insiders are buying these five stocks amid the pullback

The company recently posted earnings for the second quarter that were below expectations. It reported a net loss of ₹470 crore during the quarter due to a credit cost of ₹910 crore, including a ₹670 crore one-time provisioning on the short-term personal loans (STPL) book. The stock plummeted 20% on the day of the results. Management was quick to provide comfort, saying that a review of the entire portfolio was complete and that no additional provisions would be required.