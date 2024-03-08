Insider selling in Tata Technologies, Tata Motors demerger impact, and more...
Summary
- Since Tata Tech is closely associated with both of Tata Motors’ divisions, the company is ideally positioned to benefit from the synergies between them
“The combined market capitalization of all listed Tata stocks recently crossed the ₹30 lakh crore mark, making the group’s value bigger than the entire economy of Pakistan!" This WhatsApp message doing the rounds appropriately describes the robust growth in Tata stocks.