In a matter related to alleged insider trading in Infosys shares, Indian markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has banned an Infosys employee and his connected person, who is an employee of Wipro, from trading in stock exchanges till further orders.

As per a Sebi order dated 27 September, the accused were identified as Rami Chaudhri of Infosys and Keyur Manair of Wipro. The market regulator has also directed impounding of illegal proceeds of ₹2.62 crore.

The alert system of the markets regulator had generated insider trading alerts for Infosys' scrip around the corporate announcement about the strategic partnership of Infosys with Vanguard.

The information related to the deal was UPSI and the UPSI period was from 29 June, 2020 to 14 July, 2020.

Chaudhri, solution design head of Infosys, who was directly/ indirectly associated with the Vanguard deal is a connected person and was reasonably expected to have access to the UPSI and on preponderance of probability basis prima facie he was in possession of the UPSI.

Maniar, who is currently working as Senior VP and Country Head (MD) with Wipro, is connected to Ramit.

Keyur had traded in the scrip of Infosys in the F&O segment just prior to the announcement of the Vanguard deal and soon after the announcement, subsequently offloaded/squared off his positions such that net positions were zero.

Therefore, they prima facie violated Prohibition of Insider Trading norms. Proceeds of ₹2,62,30,620 were generated through the insider trading activities.

Such trading behaviour was not normal and hence the duo has violated the SEBI's Prohibition of Insider Trading Act 2015, the order noted.

It further added: "Preventive directions against them are essential to stall the impending danger to investors that in future Ramit and Keyur through their personal, social and corporate network might procure/communicate/misutilise UPSI pertaining to various companies including but not limited to INFY and Wipro; and might continue to engage in similar modus operandi by playing varying roles in various other companies."

With agency inputs

