Insolvency case: NSE says Zee Ent to move out of IBC framework, F&O contracts for May expiry to be made available
- NSE's take on ZEE Entertainment for F&O trading comes after NCLAT stayed on the insolvency proceedings initiated against the company by the bankruptcy court over a loan default from private lender IndusInd Bank.
Amidst the stay order of NCLAT on the insolvency proceedings, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said, Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) shall move out of the IBC framework and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Also, the exchange informed that futures and options contracts for May 2023 expiry will be made available for trading in ZEEL from February 28th.
