Amidst the stay order of NCLAT on the insolvency proceedings, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said, Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) shall move out of the IBC framework and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Also, the exchange informed that futures and options contracts for May 2023 expiry will be made available for trading in ZEEL from February 28th.

