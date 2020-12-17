Instead of anticipating Nifty upside target focus on trailing stoploss: HDFC Sec

Defying prediction of a correction in the short term, Indian stock markets have marched on, hitting new highs. Today, the Sensex rose over 150 points to a new high of 46,825 while Nifty hit an intra-day of 13,730. Both indexes have now hit record highs in 18 of 27 sessions. A declining dollar index, sustained FII inflows and positive news on covid vaccines have led to a rally in risk assets.

"In current market scenario, instead of anticipating upside target, traders should focus on the concept of trailing stop-loss. At present, stop-loss in trading longs should be kept at 13438, which should raised up along with rise in the Nifty," the brokerage said.

"Nifty is in to continuation of an uptrend. The previous resistance level of 13597 is likely to act as a short term support. 8 days EMA has been acting as a support, and that should be kept as a stop-loss in positional longs in Nifty. Positional Resistance for Nifty is seen at 14300-odd levels," HDFC Securities said in a note.

HDFC, IndusInd and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers today in the Sensex pack, rising between 1% and 2%.

"We are at a very important juncture-13700. This is the upper end of the resistance patch. Either we make a U-turn from here and correct a little or we take off and achieve newer highs of 14000-14200. We need to see how the markets close today. 13450-13500 is good support for the Nifty," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services says "the market momentum is very strong defying a much-needed correction."

"The declining dollar index, sustained FII inflows ( ₹33,000 crore in December so far) and positive news relating to economic recovery have imparted more resilience to the market than expected. With valuations remaining high a correction is possible any time. Meanwhile, the Fed sounded dovish reaffirming its commitment to continue with its monthly asset-buying program of $120 billion every month," he said.

