Instead of anticipating Nifty upside target focus on trailing stoploss: HDFC Sec

"We are at a very important juncture-13700. This is the upper end of the resistance patch. Either we make a U-turn from here and correct a little or we take off and achieve newer highs of 14000-14200. We need to see how the markets close today. 13450-13500 is good support for the Nifty," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.