Insurance regulator aims to create market for surety bonds to fund road projects

On 1 July, IRDAI set up a nine-member committee to examine the possibility of general insurance companies (GICs) issuing surety bonds, an instrument that’s similar to a bank guarantee in some ways. The panel has been told to submit its report in 3 months. It has also been tasked to study the existing legal framework governing surety bonds and explore the possibility of any other sector, besides insurance, being able to issue surety bonds.