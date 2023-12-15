Bucking the overall positive market trend, insurance stocks declined up to 5 percent in trade today (Friday, December 15), after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed a higher surrender value and lower charges for life insurance companies in a consultation paper.

Max Financial Services cracked the most, down as much as 4.8 percent to ₹969. It was followed by HDFC Life Insurance Company, which lost 3.2 percent to its intra-day low of ₹685. Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) also shed 2.5 percent to ₹795 and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance declined 2.3 percent to ₹520.10 in intra-day deals today.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, The New India Assurance Company and SBI Life Insurance were also down 1-1.5 percent in trade today.

The variation in performance among life insurance stocks is due to a recent draft released by IRDAI. The draft recommends a significant increase in the surrender value specifically for non-participating insurance products, coupled with alterations in how surrender charges are calculated.

The proposed change outlines the introduction of a defined premium threshold for each product, beyond which no surrender charges will be levied. This shift is designed to augment surrender values and has the potential to impact the profit margins of non-participating products.

In the context of insurance, 'surrender' denotes the voluntary conclusion of a life insurance policy by the policyholder prior to its maturity or before the occurrence of the insured event. Upon surrendering a policy, the policyholder is relieved of the obligation to pay premiums, leading to the cessation of insurance coverage.

Nevertheless, the life insurance company is mandated to provide a specific surrender value to the policyholder who has made premium payments during the stipulated interim period.

Media reports informed that the regulatory agency has been investigating the issue over an extended period, scrutinising cases where policyholders, despite paying premiums for several years, were receiving minimal surrender values. According to sources, there were instances where life insurance companies structured products in a manner that led to a significant portion of the premium paid by policyholders being absorbed as surrender charges, especially in scenarios designed to encourage surrenders. The examination aimed to address concerns related to policyholder fairness and transparency in the insurance industry.

The consultation paper released by IRDAI proposes a substantial increase in the surrender value for surrendered policies, accompanied by a reduction in surrender charges imposed by life insurers. While this initiative is advantageous for policyholders, allowing them to recoup a more significant portion of their paid premiums in cases where policies are terminated before maturity, it poses challenges for life insurers. The higher surrender values would exert pressure on the profit margins of life insurance companies, especially impacting the non-participating portfolio, where a majority of surrenders typically occur. The move aims to strike a balance between policyholder benefits and the financial implications for insurers.

Let's take an example

Let's consider a non-participating policy with an annual premium of ₹1 lakh, surrendered in its sixth year after five premium payments totaling ₹5 lakh. If the life insurer adopts a threshold of ₹25,000, the threshold amount for the five years would be ₹1,25,000. The surrender value calculation is now based on 35 percent of ₹1,25,000 (threshold value), resulting in ₹43,750. Examining the refund beyond the threshold value involves calculating the surrender value on the total premium paid minus the threshold value, which is ₹5 lakh – ₹1,25,000, equaling ₹3.75 lakh.

Combining both the threshold value and the refund beyond the threshold value, the total surrender value to be paid by the life insurer to the policyholder amounts to ₹4.18 lakh.

Comparatively, under the current regime, the life insurance company pays ₹1,25,000 on a ₹5 lakh premium, while under the proposed regime, the surrender value increases to ₹4.18 lakh. Furthermore, under the current system, the life insurance company can charge or retain ₹3.75 lakh as surrender charges, whereas this reduces significantly to around ₹80,000 (5-4.18 lakh) under the proposed regime.

The proposed changes thus represent a considerable shift in favor of policyholders, providing them with a substantially higher surrender value and reducing the financial impact on surrender charges borne by the life insurance company.

