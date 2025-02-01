Mint Market

Budget 2025: Insurance stocks LIC, ICICI Lombard trade higher after FM announces 100% FDI in insurance sector

Budget 2025: Insurance stocks, including LIC India, ICICI Lombard, and New India Assurance, gained in intraday trade on February 1 after the Finance Minister announced a 100% FDI limit in the sector.

Nishant Kumar
Updated1 Feb 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Budget 2025: Insurance stocks LIC India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and New India Assurance Company traded with decent gains in intraday trade on Saturday, February 1, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced increasing the FDI limit to 100 per cent in the insurance sector. Stocks such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company also witnessed healthy gains during the session.

“In the last year, insurance received the highest inflow of FDI in the service sector. Penetration of insurance is still at the lowest level in India compared to international standards. Hence, an increase in the FDI limit in the insurance sector can significantly increase the inflow of FDI into the country,” said Shiju PV, Senior Partner, IndiaLaw LLP.

