Integra Essentia Rights Issue 2024: Price, record date, ratio, other details of LIC-owned share offer
Integra Essentia Rights Issue price: The company board has declared the Rights Issue price at ₹3.25 apiece
The Integra Essentia Rights Issue 2024, a significant move in the Indian stock market, involves the shares of Integra Essentia Ltd, a penny stock owned by India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The insurance behemoth, holding 97,19,832 shares of Integra Essentia, which is 1.08 percent of the Company's total paid-up capital, is a key player in this event. The LIC-owned penny stock is making headlines as the board of directors of the small-cap Company has declared a Rights Issue to raise funds not exceeding ₹50 crore. The company board has set the Rights issue price at ₹3.25 apiece, which is nearly 15 percent below the current Integra Essential share price. The Integra Essentia Rights Issue is scheduled to open on June 11 2024 and will conclude on June 25 2024.
