Integra Essentia shares to trade ex-bonus, Franklin Industries to trade ex-split
Integra Essentia has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. bonus issue of 1 equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing equity shares of ₹1 each
Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd and Franklin Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (January 11). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and stock split for the eligible shareholders.
