 Integra Essentia shares to trade ex-bonus, Franklin Industries to trade ex-split | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 10 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.10 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 313.35 -2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 -0.59%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,063.55 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,649.95 2.69%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Integra Essentia shares to trade ex-bonus, Franklin Industries to trade ex-split
Back Back

Integra Essentia shares to trade ex-bonus, Franklin Industries to trade ex-split

 Rajendra Saxena

Integra Essentia has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. bonus issue of 1 equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing equity shares of ₹1 each

On Wednesday, shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed at ₹12.20, down 5.06 per cent. MINTPremium
On Wednesday, shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed at 12.20, down 5.06 per cent. MINT

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd and Franklin Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (January 11). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and stock split for the eligible shareholders.

Bonus Issue

Integra Essentia: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. bonus issue of 1 equity share of 1 each for every 1 existing equity shares of 1 each. The record date for the same has been fixed on January 11.

In a stock exchange filing, Integra Essentia said: “…Bonus Issue was recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, November 27, 2023 and subsequently approval of the members have already been obtained through postal ballot on Friday, December 29, 2023."

Shares of Integra Essentia to trade ex-bonus on Thursday. 

On Wednesday, shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed at 12.20, down 5.06 per cent.

Stock Split

Franklin Industries: The company has declared stock split from 10 per equity share to 1 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on January 11.

In a stock exchange filing, Franklin Industries said: “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby intimate you the record date for the purpose of Sub-Division of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (ten) each fully paid up into 1 (one) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, resulting in issuance 10 (ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, thereby keeping the paid up capital intact."

Shares of Franklin Industries to trade ex-split on Thursday.

On Wednesday, shares of Franklin Industries Ltd closed at 50.09, up 4.99 per cent. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App