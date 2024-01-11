Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Integra Essentia shares to trade ex-bonus, Franklin Industries to trade ex-split

Rajendra Saxena

Integra Essentia has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. bonus issue of 1 equity share of 1 each for every 1 existing equity shares of 1 each

On Wednesday, shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed at 12.20, down 5.06 per cent. MINT

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd and Franklin Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (January 11). The Board of Directors of these companies have declared bonus issue and stock split for the eligible shareholders.

Bonus Issue

Integra Essentia: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. bonus issue of 1 equity share of 1 each for every 1 existing equity shares of 1 each. The record date for the same has been fixed on January 11.

In a stock exchange filing, Integra Essentia said: “…Bonus Issue was recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, November 27, 2023 and subsequently approval of the members have already been obtained through postal ballot on Friday, December 29, 2023."

Shares of Integra Essentia to trade ex-bonus on Thursday.

On Wednesday, shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed at 12.20, down 5.06 per cent.

Stock Split

Franklin Industries: The company has declared stock split from 10 per equity share to 1 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on January 11.

In a stock exchange filing, Franklin Industries said: “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby intimate you the record date for the purpose of Sub-Division of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (ten) each fully paid up into 1 (one) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, resulting in issuance 10 (ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, thereby keeping the paid up capital intact."

Shares of Franklin Industries to trade ex-split on Thursday.

On Wednesday, shares of Franklin Industries Ltd closed at 50.09, up 4.99 per cent.

