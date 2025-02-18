Intel share price gains over 10% after rivals TSMC, Broadcom eye potential split deals; stock up 18% YTD

Intel share price: Intel rose over 10 per cent on Tuesday, February 18, after a report over the weekend said rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Broadcom was each eyeing potential deals that could break the chipmaking icon in two. Intel Corp. gained as much as 11% on speculation that the iconic chipmaker could be broken up in a deal involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Broadcom Inc.

TSMC has discussed the idea of operating Intel’s US factories and owning a controlling stake in the venture, Bloomberg News reported last week. Broadcom, meanwhile, has held informal talks with advisers about making a bid for Intel’s chip-design and marketing business, the Wall Street Journal said.

The reports gave fresh life to the idea of an Intel breakup — a topic of conjecture for investors and analysts since last year. Even the company itself has said that it’s an open question whether Intel might eventually split up its factory and product-development divisions.

Intel climbed as high as $26.24 in New York trading Tuesday, marking the biggest single-day increase since Oct. 27, 2023. The stock was up 18% this year through the end of last week, fueled by the deal speculation.

Intel, once dominant in the chip industry, has struggled to regain its technological edge and lost market share to rivals in recent years. It also missed the shift to artificial intelligence accelerators, letting Nvidia Corp. take a commanding lead in that field. Intel’s board ousted Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger last year after his comeback plan was slow to gain momentum, and the company has been searching for a new leader.

Bloomberg reported last year that Broadcom assessed whether to pursue an Intel deal but didn’t move ahead with talks. Advisers continued to pitch ideas to Broadcom, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

The TSMC factory plan might help clear the way for a deal to buy the product-development unit, but neither scenario has advanced past the early stages. Though Trump administration officials raised the idea of the TSMC deal in recent meetings, a White House representative said last week that the president would be unlikely to support a foreign entity operating Intel’s factories.