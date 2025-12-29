Intel shares edge higher in pre-market trade after $5 billion stake sale to Nvidia

Intel shares edged higher to $36.29 in pre-market trade on the Nasdaq on Monday, December 29, after the company announced that it had completed the sale of 214.8 million shares to Nvidia Corporation for $5 billion on Friday.

Intel completed the sale of more than 214 million of its common shares to Nvidia at a price of $23.28 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In September, Nvidia committed to investing $5 billion in Intel stock and to co-develop multiple lines of data center and PC technologies, with the aim of advancing artificial intelligence capabilities.

The funds were received in cash, and the transaction was executed under a Securities Purchase Agreement.

The deal represents a significant stock transfer between two major semiconductor companies, with Nvidia acquiring a substantial stake in Intel through this private placement.

Intel stock surges 80% in 2025 Intel shares have staged a strong comeback this year, with the rally surging to 80%, rising from $20.23, fully recovering from the 60% crash seen in 2024.

The chipmaker’s recovery has been fueled by major capital investments in new U.S. and European plants, strong growth in recent quarters, and momentum across the artificial intelligence sector.

The company reported a non-GAAP gross profit of $5.45 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up from $2.39 billion a year ago. Its non-GAAP operating margin improved to 40% from 18% a year earlier, exceeding management guidance by 4%. The improvement was driven by multiple factors, including higher revenues, a favourable product mix, and lower inventory reserves.

Earlier reports also emerged that Intel is in advanced negotiations to acquire SambaNova Systems, an AI chip startup based in Palo Alto, for approximately $1.6 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalised as early as next month, though the terms and timing remain subject to change.