Intel stock jumps 27% at Wall Street open after big tech firm Nvidia's $5 billion investment update — Details here

US stocks: US-based chipmaking giant Intel's stock price jumps more than 27% at the Wall Street open on Thursday, 18 September 2025, after the big tech artificial intelligence firm Nvidia announced its $5 billion investment into the chipmaker.

Intel Stock Price Trend Intel stock price jumped 27.6% at the US market open, hitting its intraday high level of $31.79 on Thursday. The shares were trading 24.38% higher at $31.02 as of 9:57 p.m. (EDT), compared to $24.90 at the previous market close, according to the data collected from Marketwatch.

Share of Intel has lost 37.85% in the last five years, but has given US stock market investors more than 49% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the INTC stock has gained 53.93% in 2025 and is up 31.91% in the last one-month period. Intel stock is trading 27.27% higher in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

Shares of the US-based chipmaker hit their 52-week high level of $31.79 on Thursday, 18 September 2025, while their 52-week low level of $17.67, Marketwatch data shows.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

