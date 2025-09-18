Intel stock jumps 27% at Wall Street open after big tech firm Nvidia's $5 billion investment update — Details here

US stocks: US-based chipmaking giant Intel's stock price jumps more than 27% at the Wall Street open on Thursday, 18 September 2025, after the big tech artificial intelligence firm Nvidia announced its $5 billion investment into the chipmaker.
Intel stock price jumped 27.6% at the US market open, hitting its intraday high level of $31.79 on Thursday. The shares were trading 24.38% higher at $31.02 as of 9:57 p.m. (EDT), compared to $24.90 at the previous market close, according to the data collected from Marketwatch.
Share of Intel has lost 37.85% in the last five years, but has given US stock market investors more than 49% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the INTC stock has gained 53.93% in 2025 and is up 31.91% in the last one-month period. Intel stock is trading 27.27% higher in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.
Shares of the US-based chipmaker hit their 52-week high level of $31.79 on Thursday, 18 September 2025, while their 52-week low level of $17.67, Marketwatch data shows.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.