Mint Market
Intel stock jumps over 11% on US stock market after firm unveils next-gen AI chips — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated7 Jan 2026, 10:10 PM IST
The US-based chipmaking giant, Intel Corp., stock price jumped more than 11% during the intraday trading session on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, after the company unveiled its newly launched next-generation AI chips and laptops equipped with the same.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

